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~VETERINARIANS~Our team of highly skilled veterinarians is passionate about providing the best medical care possible for you and your pet.
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Jordan DewingDVMVeterinarianDr. Jordan Dewing grew up in a small dairy farming community in northeastern Pennsylvania. It was here that his love for veterinary medicine began. Dr. Dewing originally planned on practicing dairy medicine in the same community that he grew up in, but life has a funny way of changing the best laid plans. Dr. Dewing moved with his family to Longmont, CO when he was a teenager and he moved to Fort Collins to earn his Bachelor degree in Animal Science at Colorado State University a few years later.
While at CSU Dr. Dewing met his wife Tracy, and they were married a few years later. They have three wonderful children, Penelope, Parker, and Piper. During this time Dr. Dewing worked at a small animal hospital in Fort Collins, ranging in positions from the front desk to the practice manager. It was while there that his love for small animal medicine began to grow. Dr. Dewing returned to school and graduated with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in May, 2017.His professional interests include strengthening the human-animal bond, soft tissue surgery, and internal medicine. Dr. Dewing joined the Sheep Draw team in 2017 shortly after graduating veterinary school. He purchased the practice in 2023 and looks forward to continuing to grow Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital.
In his free time Dr. Dewing enjoys spending time with his family, including their dogs, cats, and chickens.
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Bridget EdgrenDVMVeterinarianDr. Bridget was born and raised in Greeley.It was in middle school when she developed her love of animals through riding and showing horses in the hunter/jumper arena.Dr. Bridget attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Biology.She then returned to Colorado to pursue a master’s degree in neurobiology and anatomy and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University.Upon graduation from veterinary school, she took an internship in small animal medicine in Sacramento, California for a year.After finishing her internship, Dr. Bridget returned to Colorado and started working for a small animal hospital in Boulder where she practiced for 14 years.She loves building relationships with her clients and taking care of their non-human children.Currently, Dr. Bridget lives in Longmont with her husband and two wonderful daughters who keep her very busy.She is very excited to work at Sheep Draw and to build long-lasting relationships with her clients and their pets
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Harvey ShafferDVMVeterinarianDr. Harvey Shaffer is a Colorado native growing up in Eastern Colorado on a family farm and ranch. He graduated from Arickaree High School. From high school, he attended Colorado State University and earned a Bachelors Degree in Animal Science and went on to earn his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at CSU. After graduating from CSU, he was accepted to do a Small Animal Internship at Oklahoma State University. Since then, he has owned the Fort Lupton Veterinary Hospital and the Longmont Small Animal Hospital. He now is working at Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital as an Associate Veterinarian. Dr. Shaffer loves working with the animals and enjoys doing surgeries and diagnostic workups to keep the animals healthy and enjoying life. When not at work, Dr. Shaffer loves horseback riding, playing frisbee and ball with his dog Moki, going jeeping and spending time with his family.
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Linda StephensDVMVeterinarianDr. Linda has always wanted to be a veterinarian since a very young age. She grew up in Missouri and spent her adolescence in Massachusetts working towards her goal. She was accepted to Cornell University, in beautiful upstate New York, where she received her Bachelor of Science. She then pursued research in diseases of dairy cattle and contributed to multiple published articles on the subject prior to being accepted to, and later receiving her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from, Cornell University’s Vet school.
Dr. Linda moved to Southern Colorado after graduation and worked at a fast paced mixed animal general practice and after-hours emergency clinic prior to coming to Northern Colorado to focus on companion animal general practice. Dr. Linda enjoys all aspect of veterinary medicine and is passionate about client education and the human animal bond. Dr. Linda is excited about meeting new patients and clients in order to build relationships with, educate, and help care for their furry families.
In her free time Dr. Linda likes outdoor adventures with her partner Leland and her Boxer dog Liam. They enjoy traveling, camping, hiking, biking, paddle-boarding, and on those bad weather days she likes to snuggle with her Sphynx cat Polina and read or do yoga. Dr. Linda also has a couple interesting pets including two desert tortoises and a tarantula.
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Bryan MoultonDVMVeterinarianDr. Bryan Moulton was born in San Diego, CA to a Navy family. As a child, his family lived in California, Japan, and Hawaii before settling in Colorado Springs, CO. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in his junior year of high school following 9/11. Dr. Moulton spent almost 12 years in the Marines as an enlisted Reconnaissance Marine and protected American Embassies overseas. After leaving the Marines, he started a degree in computer science but found a fascination with biology and biochemistry which led him to change his major and apply to Veterinary school. He completed his Veterinary education at Colorado State University with a focus in small animal medicine. His interests in Veterinary Medicine include surgery, nutrition, ultrasound, and dentistry.
Outside of work, he enjoys studying chess, reading, and hiking with his wife and daughters. Their two cats (Cosmo and Sir Wessex) support him but drew the line at helping him with his hands-on labs in Veterinary school.
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~FRONT DESK~From the friendly voice on the phone, to the first and last faces you see when visiting us, our reception staff enhances your experience with us.
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AlyssaFront DeskI was raised and grew up in South Dakota for the majority of my life. I spent most of my childhood on my family’s farm with all sorts of animals and that’s where the love and passion for animals started. Some of my family might have called me the horse whisperer from a young age. I always spent my time in the fields riding the horses, or just laying out in the sun with them. I moved out to Colorado in early 2023 with my two fur babies, Leo and Lynx. I love to spend my time with my boys as well as with friends. My hobbies include being outside in nature, hiking, camping, and reading books. It brings joy to know I get to work in a place where we are able to help animals and look forward to many years doing so.
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WendiFront DeskI am a fellow Coloradoan who grew up in Northeast Colorado and moved to Greeley over 20 years ago. I have two grown children who share the same love for animals as I do. I’ve always had cats and expanded to having dogs as well. My first dog was a German Shepherd, Bella, and because of her I have developed a love for the breed. Currently, I have a German Shepherd, a Golden Retriever, and 5 cats. As the saying goes, “cats are like potato chips, you can’t just have one!” In all seriousness, I chose the veterinary field as a receptionist with the intention of becoming a Veterinary Technician. I quickly learned that my passion was not only for animals, but for people as well. I truly love my role and I am thrilled to be part of the Sheep Draw Veterinary Team.
When I am not at work, I help the senior community by cleaning their homes, yard work and helping with odd jobs. I also enjoy long walks with my dogs, vacationing in the Colorado mountains, being a fisherman’s wing man (sting the caught fish and bait the hook) and spending time with my family.
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~TECHNICIANS~Our technicians have a multitude of skills.From gathering information about your concerns for your pet, to drawing up medications, assisting in surgery, taking radiographs, placing catheters, administering fluids, and running lab samples, the techs are an indispensable part of our team.They are often the helpful voice on the phone when you have a question about your pet’s medications.
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CrystalRVTSurgery TechnicianI am a Colorado native, raised in Eaton.I grew up on a farm, raising many different species of livestock and participated in 4-H and FFA.Knowing my compassion for animals I sought a job that would allow me to help these four legged bundles of joy.I have been a vet-tech since 2009 and joined Sheep Draw in 2014.I love educating clients and performing dental procedures.I have a husband, 2 horses, 3 cats, and 1 dog who I absolutely adore.I enjoy the outdoors and crafting gourds into beautiful works of art!
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ShoshawnaRVTVeterinary TechnicianI was born in Colorado and raised in Berthoud where I graduated high school.As the daughter of a veterinarian I have always had a passion for animals.I decided to turn this passion into a career of taking care of animals.I started working for my parents at their Veterinary Hospital 16 yrs ago.I worked my way up to a Veterinary Technician and have enjoyed every minute of it. When my parents retired in 2016; I needed to find another place to continue my passion and career.I was lucky to find and join the team at Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital in June 2016.When I am not at work I enjoy spending time with my wonderful family; my husband and 2 beautiful children, Jade and Tristen.I also have 4 four-legged kids: a dog, a horse and 2 cats.
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JessicaRVTVeterinary TechnicianI was born and raised in Windsor, Co. Growing up my family always had cats and dogs, that is when my love for animals started! I graduated high school in 2009, after high school I explored my animal career options but in 2012 they were put on hold when I got married to my wonderful husband, Brandon. He is a Marine and we moved all over the country for about 2 and a half years. He got out in 2014 and we moved back to Windsor where we still live with our cat Forest and our 3 dogs Athena, Aspen and Titan. I started school in 2015 at Front Range and in late 2016 I was accepted into their Veterinary Technology program. I graduated in May 2018 and I joinedthe Sheep Draw team in September 2018. I look forward to having a long career in a field I love!
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ArrinRVTVeterinary TechnicianBeing a native of Colorado, I grew up on a small farm in Elizabeth, CO.Always having a strong love of animals, my love for them grew tremendously over the years as our little farm got bigger.I participated in many animal related events, including 4-H, equine showmanship, and local rodeos.After graduating high school, I earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Zoology.After college, I started working in veterinary medicine as a technician where my career has taken off.I currently live in Evans with my wonderful family, 11 year old black lab, Chato, and 17 year old orange and white kitty, Oliver.
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KaleighVeterinary TechnicianI grew up in a very small town named Shamong in southern NJ and moved out to Colorado in 2018 to go to CSU for a bachelor’s degree in Ecosystem Science. I have always had a love for animals as I grew up surrounded by loving pets on our family horse farm. After CSU, I started my animal career working as a technician at VCA Milliken in 2020 and started at Sheepdraw Veterinary Hospital in January 2022. I love spending my free time outdoors hiking, paddle boarding, painting, spending time with my fur babies or helping my partner run his growing Tree business. Nothing brings me more joy than my family and pets.
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~Technician Assistant~Working in concert with both the doctors and technicians, our assistants help in every section of the hospital.Their nursing care helps ensure the comfort of your pet during it’s hospitalization.
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MonicaTechnician AssistantI am a Colorado native, having been born in Greeley, Colorado and grew up in Johnstown. I started working in this field 4 years ago in Denver. I have a 4-year-old Pitty named Mia, an ancient 20-year-old cat named Tater, and a 1-year-old leopard gecko named Yoda. All of our animals are loved and adored by my 10-year-old daughter Faith who is following closely in my footsteps. Outside of work, I like to box and spend time with my animals and family. This is my dream job. In elementary school when the question “what do you want to do/be when you grow up?” was asked, I always said a Zoologist or Vet Tech. Here I am, 23 years later, living my answer. I now live by “when you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life” and I feel that every day. Doing what I love never feels like a job.
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HannahTechnician Assistant
Hannah was born and raised in North Carolina and moved to Colorado in 2017. Since moving to Colorado she has spent her time in Grand Junction and Greeley. Her love for animals started at a very young age; she’s been obsessed with dogs all her life. Hannah started in the veterinary field as a receptionist in 2022 and in January 2024 became a surgical/technician assistant – which lead to her finding the wonderful clinic known as Sheep Draw in 2025 to continue growing in the field as a veterinary assistant and to be more hands on with animals. When not working, Hannah enjoys spending time reading and cooking new recipes – as well as spending time with her loved ones and her Siberian Husky mix named Niki. BRING YOUR HUSKIES TO SEE ME PLEASE.
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BrittinieTechnician Assistant
Bio Coming Soon!
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~MANAGEMENT~
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EthanPractice Manager
I’m truly passionate about veterinary medicine and the well-being of animals. I embarked on my journey in this field after earning my degree in Biology from the University of Northern Colorado. Since joining Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital in 2000, I’ve had the privilege of helping countless furry friends and their families navigate their healthcare needs.
Outside of work, I find immense joy in spending time with my wonderful wife, our two kids, and our furry family members – two dogs and two cats. Family is incredibly important to me, and I love attending kids’ events and creating lasting memories together. When I’m not at the clinic or with my loved ones, you’ll likely find me out on the golf course, enjoying some well-deserved relaxation. I’m committed to not only providing exceptional care to animals but also contributing positively to our community. Let’s work together to ensure the health and happiness of your beloved pets!
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SarahOffice ManagerI am a Colorado native, having grown up in Longmont and received my degree in Public Relations and Marketing from the University of Northern Colorado. I’m a lifelong animal lover who has had a lengthy career working in various roles in small animal medicine. I started in Boulder working in a small animal and exotics practice until my husband’s job moved us to South Dakota, then California, then back home to Colorado. With each move, I have been fortunate enough to be able to continue to work in the field I love. When not at work, I enjoy listening to live music, dog training and simply spending quality time with my husband, my stepson, and our many fur kids.