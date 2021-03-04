Jordan Dewing

DVM

Veterinarian

Dr. Jordan Dewing grew up in a small dairy farming community in northeastern Pennsylvania. It was here that his love for veterinary medicine began. Dr. Dewing originally planned on practicing dairy medicine in the same community that he grew up in, but life has a funny way of changing the best laid plans. Dr. Dewing moved with his family to Longmont, CO when he was a teenager and he moved to Fort Collins to earn his Bachelor degree in Animal Science at Colorado State University a few years later.

While at CSU Dr. Dewing met his wife Tracy, and they were married a few years later. They have three wonderful children, Penelope, Parker, and Piper. During this time Dr. Dewing worked at a small animal hospital in Fort Collins, ranging in positions from the front desk to the practice manager. It was while there that his love for small animal medicine began to grow. Dr. Dewing returned to school and graduated with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in May, 2017.His professional interests include strengthening the human-animal bond, soft tissue surgery, and internal medicine. Dr. Dewing joined the Sheep Draw team in 2017 shortly after graduating veterinary school. He purchased the practice in 2023 and looks forward to continuing to grow Sheep Draw Veterinary Hospital.

In his free time Dr. Dewing enjoys spending time with his family, including their dogs, cats, and chickens.